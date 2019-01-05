Three Bears fined for Week 17 violations: report

Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith was fined $20,054 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 17, per NFL Network.

Two other Bears were fined in the season finale, per Associated Press. Punter Pat O’Donnell was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he stood too close to the side judge, who tripped over him. The Bears were flagged. Safety Deon Bush was docked $10,026 for a facemask violation.

This marks the second-straight week multiple Bears have been hit with fines. Last week, receivers Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy were docked pay after being ejected for fighting against the 49ers. The Bears were upset that quarterback Mitch Trubisky was struck while sliding.

The Bears host the Eagles on Sunday in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs.