Three Downstate forums next week on the 2018 Farm Bill: It’s a chance to learn

The 2018 Farm Bill will have much impact on people who enjoy outdoors activities, there is a chance to learn much next week at three Downstate forums. Credit: Dale Bowman

The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partners, in cooperation with the Illinois Conservation Foundation, scheduled three public forums, entitled “Illinois Sportsmen’s Guide to the 2018 Farm Bill,” next week Downstate.

I am intrigued enough that I plan to attend the one in Peoria on Jan. 17.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: