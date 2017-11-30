Three generations getting it done on St. Joe River: Fishes of the Week

Joe Claffy put one of the best sort of fishing days simply in an email: “Three generations of Claffy boys. Four great fish on the St. Joe. Two solid steelhead and two beautiful skags.’’

That would be, left to right, Kevin Claffy, 22, Western Springs, Ed Claffy, 84. Oak Brook, Joe Claffy, 58, Western Springs, and John Claffy, 25, Chicago.

That’s getting it done on the St. Joseph River; or anywhere.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).