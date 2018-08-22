Three homers, Rodon’s quality start power White Sox past Twins

Carlos Rodon pitched six innings of two-run ball in his latest strong outing, Nicky Delmonico, Tim Anderson and Adam Engel hit home runs and the host White Sox defeated the Twins 7-3 Wednesday for their sixth victory in eight games.

Rodon (5-3, 2.71 ERA) has a 1.75 ERA in his eight starts. He allowed a two-run homer to Jorge Polanco in the first, then strung together five consecutive scoreless innings despite working with below average command. He threw 58 of his 106 pitches for strikes.

Rodon struck out five, walked three, hit one batter and allowed three hits.

Anderson hit his 17th homer, matching his total from last season. Matt Davidson had a two-run single.

Adam Engel hits a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Sox open a seven-game road trip starting in Detroit Thursday and continuing in New York against the Yankees next week.