Thursday Night Football: Can Seahawks continue road-team win streak?

Outlook: A marquee matchup between Super Bowl contenders in recent years, both teams are trying to keep up with the Rams in the NFC West. Adrian Peterson (74-314, 4.2, 2 TDs with Arizona) has given the Cardinals a boost in victories over the Bucs and 49ers, but even though the Seahawks aren’t the Seahawks anymore, they’re not the Bucs or 49ers. Seahawks figure to bounce back after crapping out vs. the Redskins last week. Road team is 4-0-1 SU/5-0 ATS in the last five.