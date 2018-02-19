Thyago Vieira worth watching in White Sox camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox catching prospect Zack Collins didn’t know who he was facing when he stepped in against Thyago Vieira during the All-Star Futures Game in Miami, but he knows now.

“I was pretty excited to get in that game and I got to get in in the sixth inning,” said Collins, the Sox’ first-round draft pick in 2016. “Unfortunately I faced him. He threw like three fastballs by me at 100, 101 and 102. It wasn’t a fun at-bat for me but I’m glad he’s on our side now.”

The Sox traded $500,000 in international pool money to the Mariners for the 6-2 right-hander from Brazil in November. Vierera’s big arm — his fastball sits in the 97-100 range but he is said to have posted a 103 mph heater — puts him in the mix for making the team out of spring training.

“I believe it because nothing is impossible,” Vierera said.

Thyago Vieira throws during a bullpen session at White Sox camp in Glendale, Ariz.

Vieira, 24, appeared in one game for the Mariners in August, pitching a scoreless inning against the Orioles, but not before throwing his final warmup pitch well wide of the plate, bouncing it past umpire Gary Cederstrom.

Vieira combined to go 2-4 with a 4.00 ERA, four saves and 46 strikeouts in 41 appearances between Class AA Arkansas and Class AAA Tacoma in 2017.

Command will be key for Vieira, especially with his secondary pitches. He possesses a slider or power curve — it depends who is identifying exactly what it is — but said he is working on another secondary pitch — which he is hesitant to reveal.

“Not right now,” he said. “Everybody is going to see it.

“I’ve been working hard with a new pitch during the offseason and this is going to help a lot. I’m working hard on my slider, too, to have more command with my slider. I put in another pitch but I’m saving it for the game right now.

“I want to mix my pitches. Everybody knows I throw hard, so I don’t just want to rely on my fastball.”

Vieira is settling in with his new surroundings after being in the Mariners system since 2010, when they signed him for $65,000.

“I was a little surprised but it didn’t scare me because I knew the White Sox wanted me,” he said. “It’s a new opportunity and I spent a long time with the Mariners but I have a chance to reach my biggest dream.”