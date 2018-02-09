Tic-Tac-Nope: Watch this botched tic-tac-toe game during Trail Blazers game

This might be the most upsetting game of tic-tac-toe to watch. | Courtesy of NBC Sports/Twitter

The Trail Blazers may have won in overtime over the Hornets Thursday, but the two woman participating in a competitive match of tic-tac-toe lost.

During halftime, two women were going head to head in a game of tic-tac-toe, but it ended up being an epic fail of sorts.

The rules were simple: make a basket and then lay your marker down on the tic-tac-toe mat at center court. Whoever gets three of their markers in a row wins. It’s the game you learn in preschool with the addition of making a basket.

What happened next was straight-up embarrassing.

Despite struggling to sink an easy layup, the two women forgot the basic rules of the game. On several occasions, one woman covered up her opponent’s marker with hers.

At another point, the other woman had the perfect opportunity to seal the win, but she placed her marker on a different open spot. Then, the woman who forgot how to play tic-tac-toe had the chance to redeem herself, and she flubbed it.

Trail Blazers director of game operations Todd Bosma described the game perfectly in a tweet.

It’s infuriating to watch. But if you want some brief entertainment, you can watch the video below: