Tiger Woods hitting a 71-foot putt is the latest sign that he’s back

Have you heard about Tiger Woods? Well, he just crushed it last week at the Valspar Championship, and now he’s out there hitting 71-foot putts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. As if we weren’t sure whether or not the golf legend had his swagger back, this putt made it fully clear.

The smile on his face afterwards says it all. He’s really soaking this in after years of back injuries and speculation that his career was over.

Woods will look to keep this amazing form as the Masters awaits in April. If he’s playing like this at Augusta, watch out.