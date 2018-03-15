How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods had his best showing in years at the 2018 Valspar Championship last week | Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is back playing his best golf in years, and that makes the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational must-see viewing for fans of the sport. The tournament serves as another tune up of sorts before the Masters in April, so it’ll be the latest chance to see whether Woods can maintain his form heading into Augusta National.

Woods has been turning heads over the past few weeks with performance that’s suggested he’s finally over the four back surgeries that plagued his career. He finished tied for second at the Valspar Championship with a score of 9-under and displayed a swing as smooth as viewers have seen from him in years.

“Dude, if I knew I would tell you,” Woods said when asked how his game turned out so quickly. “I don’t know. It just … happened.”

The 42-year-old may not understand how his body has suddenly started working in his favor again, but the hype is already growing for next month’s Masters. Woods has won that tournament four times (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005) and his presence always increases the excitement around the sport.

It’s been 10 years since Woods’ last major victory, the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, but another strong showing this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational would indicate he’s a contender to end that drought. The winner also brings home $1.6 million of the $8.9 million purse. It should be fun to watch.

How to watch Tiger Woods at Arnold Palmer Invitational

All times CT

Tee times

Thursday: 7:23 a.m.

Friday: 12:08 p.m.

Group partners: Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama

Live TV coverage

Thursday: 1-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday: 1-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 1:30-5 p.m. on NBC

Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 1:30-5 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming via PGA Tour Live

Thursday: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.