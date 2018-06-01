Tiger Woods sinking an eagle from 95 feet is the latest sign he’s back

There have been a lot of positive moments for Tiger Woods over the past few months, but this one from the 2018 Memorial Tournament might be the best yet. Woods was 95 yards away from the par-5 11th hole for his third shot Friday when he delivered a perfect strike to hole out for an eagle. The crowd went wild:

Woods began realizing what was happening before the ball even went in, then raised his arms and gave a classic fist pump afterwards. It felt like watching vintage Tiger, and the many fans in attendance showed their love for one of golf’s all-time greats.

It’s been a very strong second round for Woods at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He’s shot up the leaderboard with a 5-under effort so far after posting an even 72 in the first round. Kyle Stanley holds a five-shot lead at the time of writing, but Woods pushed his way into the top 20 on the leaderboard with his eagle.