Tiger Woods pulls out of Arnold Palmer Invitational with neck strain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with what he describes as a neck strain.

Woods announced his decision Monday on Twitter . He says his lower back is fine and he has no concerns over the long run. Woods says he’s had the neck strain for a few weeks and it hasn’t improved with treatment to the point he feels he can play.

This is the first time the 43-year-old Woods has withdrawn from a tournament in two years, shortly before his fourth back surgery to fuse his lower spine.

Woods is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill.

He says he hopes to be ready the following week for The Players Championship.

Woods has played three times this year, with his best finish a tie for 10th in Mexico City.