Oddsmakers project Tiger Woods to open at 5-1 to win major in 2019

Tiger Woods chips onto 14th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. | Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tiger Woods might be 42 years old, but he’s still proving that he can play golf with the best of them.

After not hitting a single fairway on the front nine of the 2018 PGA Championship’s final round, Woods found a way to finish second overall – just two shots behind champion Brooks Koepka. The 14-time major champion’s runner-up finish sent the message: He’s back.

And oddsmakers are taking notice.

On Monday, oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com projected Woods to open at 5-1 to win a major next year.

He checks in tied for seventh with Jon Rahm as most likely to win one of golf’s four majors in 2019. Woods and Rahm are behind Dustin Johnson (who is the favorite with 11-4 odds), Jordan Spieth (3-1), Brooks Koepka (4-1) Rory McIlroy (4-1), Justin Thomas (9-2) and Rickie Fowler (9-2).

Additionally, oddsmakers give Woods a 2-1 chance of topping the leaderboard at a major at the end of a round next year.

Here’s the breakdown of the top-25 players for 2019

“Oldies But Goodies”

Odds for past major winners

Dustin Johnson: 11/4

Jordan Spieth: 3/1

Rory McIlroy: 4/1

Justin Thomas: 9/2

Tiger Woods: 5/1

Jason Day: 13/2

Justin Rose 10/1

Phil Mickelson: 13/1

Bubba Watson: 15/1

Sergio Garcia: 16/1

Adam Scott: 19/1

Repeat Performers

Odds for 2018 major winners

Brooks Koepka: 4/1

Patrick Reed: 9/1

Francisco Molinari: 14/1

Welcome to the Club

Odds for potential first-time major winners

Rickie Fowler: 9/2

Jon Rahm: 5/1

Tommy Fleetwood: 7/1

Hideki Matsuyama: 9/1

Paul Casey 11/1

Alex Noren: 14/1

Xander Schauffele: 33/2

Matt Kuchar: 17/1

Tony Finau: 20/1

Bryson DeChambeau: 21/1

Kevin Kisner: 35/1