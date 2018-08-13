Tiger Woods helped PGA Championship to 69 percent increase in TV ratings

A great weekend on the course for Tiger Woods led to a nice weekend in the ratings for CBS Sports, which announced that the 2018 PGA Championship’s final round drew a 69 percent increase in market share compared to a year ago.

With an average household metered market rating/share of 6.1/14, this was the most-watched PGA Championship final round since 2009, when Y.E. Yang held off Woods to win his only major championship.

Brooks Koepka ended up winning the tournament with an impressive effort Sunday to win his third major in the last two years. But there’s little doubt that the presence of Woods, the biggest name in the sport, near the top of the leaderboard powered those massive TV audiences.

Woods, 42, ended up finishing second behind Koepka after shooting a 64 on Sunday. Adam Scott finished third.

This continues a pattern of Woods boosting ratings for TV networks, as NBC saw a 38 percent increase in year-to-year ratings for the British Open last month. Woods ended up coming in sixth in that tournament.