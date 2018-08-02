Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson showdown set for Thanksgiving weekend: report

Thanksgiving weekend is usually about football, but golf may be offering a primetime event of its own. The highly anticipated one-on-one matchup between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is set to take place either Friday or Saturday of Thanksgiving week at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

It was previously reported earlier this year that Woods and Mickelson, two of the greatest golfers of all-time and rivals dating back roughly two decades, were hoping to put together a one-on-one, winner-take-all showdown that would be must-see TV. The purse was reported to be worth $10 million, although ESPN says negotiations are still ongoing on the final number there.

The event will reportedly be held Friday, Nov. 23 or Saturday, Nov. 24.

Woods, 42, and Mickelson, 48, have been competitive on the PGA Tour this season. Woods’ resurgence has pushed him into the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time in years, while Mickelson is currently ranked 21st in the world after a T-24 finish at The Open Championship. Lefty won the WGC-Mexico Championship in March, but he’s struggled in some top tournaments, including a missed cut at The Players Championship and a 16-over final score at the U.S. Open.

The earliest a matchup between Woods and Mickelson could happen is November due to the 2018 Ryder Cup, which is set for Sept. 28-30. Both players are part of the U.S. committee and in the running to be on the roster.