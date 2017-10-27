Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Florida

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The diversion program for intoxicated drivers that Woods is expected to enter Wednesday, Oct. 25, is one of several across the U.S. aimed at reducing the number of repeat offenders and backlogs of court cases. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File) ORG XMIT: NYAG106

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Superstar golfer Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program to settle a charge of driving under the influence.

Woods entered the plea Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. He also must attend DUI school, perform 20 hours of community service and attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged. The judge indicated that he had already met those requirements.

Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, he will also be required to undergo regular drug tests. He was arrested in May after being found passed out in his Mercedes.

Woods has arrived at a Florida courthouse to face a driving under the influence charge.He was wearing sunglasses and a sport coat.

Police officers surrounded him as he walked down a hall in the courthouse.

Woods was arrested about 2 a.m. May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked awkwardly on the roadside and had damage to the driver’s side. It’s not clear how he damaged the car.

A toxicology report showed Woods had prescription drugs and marijuana in his system, but no alcohol.

In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. Other requirements include attending DUI school, performing 20 hours of community service and attending a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.