Tiger Woods to return to competitive golf

Tiger Woods is coming back to competitive golf.

After spending nine months away from the game with a back injury, Woods is expected to make his return next month at the Hero World Challenge. The four-day tournament is set to take place Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 in the Bahamas.

Woods, who hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2013, hasn’t played on the tour since the Farmers Insurance Open in January where he missed the cut.

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” Woods said in a statement. “Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury.”

Tiger Woods is expected to make his return to competitive golf next month. | Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

This comes after Woods pleaded guilty Friday to reckless driving in a deal that will keep him out of jail as long as he stays out of trouble, resolving charges from an arrest last spring in which he was found passed out in his Mercedes with prescription drugs and marijuana in his system.

Woods spoke only briefly during a hearing at a Palm Beach County courthouse, answering questions from a judge about his plea agreement. Prosecutors dropped a driving under the influence charge for the superstar golfer, and the judge warned him to behave.

Contributing: Associated Press