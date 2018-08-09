Golf

08/09/2018, 01:20pm

Tiger Woods shoots even-par 70 to open PGA

ByAssociated Press

Tiger Woods has rallied from a bogey-double bogey start to shoot an even-par 70, leaving him five strokes behind clubhouse leader Rickie Fowler at the PGA Championship.

Woods missed his first two fairways and dumped an approach shot in the water. But scrambled for enough pars to keep his round going, then made a pair of birdies on a bogey-free second nine.

Playing partner Justin Thomas was 1 under and Rory McIlroy also was even.

Tiger Woods reacts after making a birdie on first hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. | Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

