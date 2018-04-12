Tiger Woods will try to win 15th major at 2018 U.S. Open

Tiger Woods will look to snap his major drought at the 2018 U.S. Open after falling short in the Masters this month. The USGA confirmed Thursday that Woods is in the field for the upcoming tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, which will give the 42-year-old another chance at winning his 15th major.

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Woods’ return to golf after undergoing several back surgeries. He posted strong finishes at two tournaments in the run up to the Masters, which led to excited discussion that his return to Augusta National could be a successful one.

However, Woods stumbled out of the gate before finishing strong with a 3-under 69 in the final round to finish tied for 32nd at 1-over. That Sunday performance will give him some confidence heading into his next attempt to end a 10-year major drought.

The last time Woods won a major tournament was the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. He beat Rocco Mediate in a playoff despite undergoing knee surgery just months earlier.

The 118th U.S. Open will be held June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, which hosted the second edition of the tournament in 1896. Retief Goosen won the last U.S. Open held at the course in 2004.