Size matters to Tiger Woods as he weighs in on ball-size debate

Tiger Woods weighed in on the rolling-back-the-ball debate in an interview with Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis on Morning Drive Tuesday.

Woods, who will make his first competitive start since February on Thursday, said he doesn’t see a problem with professional golf emulating how baseball has different ball sizes for the different levels of playing.

“My idea was to have it so that every professional would have to play a reduced-flight ball,” continued Woods, who signed a multi-year contract in 2016 with Bridgestone to play with its balls. “Even if you played a pro-member you would have a reduced-flight ball for the pro, and have to play with that type of ball, where as the amateur, go ahead and make it fun, juice the golf balls up, juice the clubs up and let them go have a great time.”

Woods also said clubs could be looked at as a factor, but he thinks ultimately the ball is the real issue.

Woods returns this week to the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Its the 10th time he has returned after a layoff of 10 week or longer. | Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

“I think equipment could be looked at, but I don’t see any reason why it should, cause if you reduce the ball enough, who cares what the driver is doing,” Woods said.

Woods will be paired with Justin Thomas in the first round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Thursday. Their tee time is set for 11:05 a.m.

Woods previously played the course on Sunday and said he was pain free. According to Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, Woods used a cart and played in 2 hours, 10 minutes and “looked relaxed and fit.”

