Tigers, Castellanos topple White Sox

DETROIT — When Michael Kopech or Eloy Jimenez come up to the White Sox for a late season sniff of the major leagues – if they come at all during what’s left of the 2018 season – it won’t have anything to do with what the current players on the 42-76 Sox team that fell to the Detroit Tigers 9-5 Monday are doing.

So don’t look for Kopech, the No. 13 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline who is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA, 50 strikeouts and four walks in his last six starts at Class AAA Charlotte, to come up just because starter Dylan Covey is pitching like one who should get pulled from the rotation. And don’t expect Jimenez, the No. 3 prospect who hit his 11th home run of the season for Charlotte and 21st between there and AA Birmingham, to be deemed closer just because he’s better than Nicky Delmonico or Ryan LaMarre.

“The timeline for those young men in our system has nothing to do with the outcome or performance of the guys who are here,’’ manager Rick Renteria said Monday, “in terms of changing whatever it is we’re looking at as an organization and when we’re going to bring somebody up.’’

The organization’s focus, Renteria said, “is on the guys who are here.”

Reynaldo Lopez watches from the bench in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Guys like Reynaldo Lopez, who was spotted a 3-0 lead in the third but got nicked for runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings of his too-short five-inning start. Lopez has the best arm in the Sox starting rotation but he hasn’t strung together three quality starts since early June.

“Attacking the strike zone is going to be his key,’’ Renteria said.

Lopez walked one over five innings but he threw 91 pitches, 54 for strikes, not exactly attack-mode chucking. He struck out two and allowed seven hits over five innings of four-run ball.

“The most important thing for us is that when gets on the mound he is ready to pitch,” Renteria said. “And he’s doing that. He’s done a good job of working through some difficulty, some leverage innings, but by and large he’s starting to commit himself to giving you a good start every time out.’’

At best this start was rather ho-hum, which couldn’t be said for the performance of Tigers right fielder Nick Castellanos, who was 5-for-5 with two doubles, a tiebreaking two-run homer against Jeanmar Gomez (0-1) in the seventh and a two-run single against Juan Minaya in the eighth. It was the first five-hit game of Castellanos’ career. It was his sixth game with five RBI. He also drove in five against the Sox on June 18.

The Sox cut the gap to 6-5 on Adam Engel’s second home run in two games and his fourth of the season in the eighth. The had enjoyed a 3-0 lead when they loaded the bases with nobody out in the third against Artie Lewicki with an Engel double, Nicky Delmonico hit by pitch and Yolmer Sanchez bunt single. Jose Abreu’s sacrifice fly, Daniel Palka’s RBI single and Avisail Garcia’s sacrifice fly gave Lopez a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers scored in five of the eight innings they batted, padding it to 9-5 on Victor Reyes’ RBI single and against Juan Minaya in their final at-bat.

As for Covey, he is “still in the rotation until further notice. We want him to get the opportunities he needs to develop as a starter. Everything and anything is always evolving and has a possibility of changing but right now he’s part of that rotation and we need him to try to improve.’’