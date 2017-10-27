Tigers move quickly to hire former Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio

Days after he was fired by the Cubs, pitching coach Chris Bosio has been hired by the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers’ interest in Bosio was first reported by the Sun-Times’ Gordon Wittenmyer and confirmed Friday by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Bosio, 54, was fired by the Cubs on Friday after six successful seasons under three different managers.

Bosio joins the staff of newly hired manager Ron Gardenhire in Detroit. And Bosio has his work cut out for him, inheriting a pitching staff that was worst in the majors in 2017 with a 5.36 ERA. The Tigers are also coping with the loss of ace Justin Verlander, who was dealt midseason to the Houston Astros.

Rich Dubee had been the Tigers’ pitching coach the last two seasons, but was let go after this season.

Dumping Bosio was the first step in a complete upheaval of Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s coaching staff coming off a loss to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

The Cubs officially announced Jim Hickey as Bosio’s replacement on Thursday.