Tigertown: Jack Morris, Alan Trammell elected to baseball Hall of Fame

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Former Detroit Tigers teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Morris and Trammell were chosen Sunday by a 16-man panel that considered candidates from the sport’s modern era.

Morris posted 254 wins. The right-hander’s most famous victory was a 10-inning shutout, winning 1-0 for Minnesota over Atlanta in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.

Trammell was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover at shortstop. He scored 1,231 runs and drove in 1,003 while batting .285.

Trammell and Morris teamed to help the Tigers win the 1984 World Series.

Former catcher Ted Simmons fell one vote short of election and former players’ union head Marvin Miller was five shy of the 12 needed for election.