White Sox’ Avisail Garcia stays hot, Moncada finishes off Reds in 12

CINCINNATI — Before the White Sox’ 12-8 win over the Reds in 12 innings Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, manager Rick Renteria revealed that right fielder Avisail Garcia is playing through tightness in his right hamstring, the same one he strained in April putting him on the disabled list.

You wouldn’t know it by the way Garcia is mauling opposing pitchers.

Garcia extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 with two homers, including a tying shot in the ninth against Raisel Iglesias. He also singled against Reds righty Anthony DeSclafini before he went deep in the sixth. How hot is he? Garcia has six homers in his last nine games plus two doubles, two triples and nine RBI during the streak. Garcia even walked for the first time all season.

“He’s grinding through this,’’ Renteria said.

Avisail Garcia hit two home runs against the Reds Tuesday night. (AP)

“He wants to stay in the lineup. He’s playing in the heat … staying hydrated, he gets treated, he gets ice, he gets stretched. He does everything that he can to make sure he’s capable of playing.”

The Sox made sure of winning this one by breaking through with four runs in the 12th against Jackson Stephens, the big blow a three-run triple into the right field corner by Yoan Moncada, his third hit. Yolmer Sanchez followed up with his ninth triple, scoring Moncada. The inning was set up by two Reds errors and a walk, loading the bases.

Left-hander Hector Santiago (3-3) pitched the last two innings, striking out six, to nail down the Sox (30-55) victory.

Garcia helped the Sox climb back from 4-0 and 7-2 deficits to tie, but the Reds went ahead when speedster Billy Hamilton used his legs to generate a run in the eighth. Hamilton singled, was bunted to second by Jose Peraza and stole third on left-hander Jace Fry.

With the infield drawn in, Scooter Gennett rapped a sharp grounder at shortstop Tim Anderson, who might have had a play on Hamilton well off third but he threw to first baseman Matt Davidson for the second out. Hamilton then sprinted for home and barely beat Davidson’s throw and catcher Kevan Smith’s tag, the run confirmed after a review.

With Jose Abreu not starting because of a bruised left ankle, the Sox needed the bat of Garcia, who took Abreu’s customary No. 3 spot in the lineup. Fourth-place hitter Daniel Palka belted a 448-homer to center field after the Garcia single, and he followed Garcia’s 414-foot blast with a 428-foot shot toward right-center.

The back-to-back jacks more than jump-started a four-run sixth. Smith and Anderson singled, Matt Davidson doubled in a run and Adam Engel knocked in a run with grounder to third, putting the Sox in a game they looked out of when right-hander Lucas Giolito gave up four runs in the first inning.

The first five Reds reached against Giolito, two on homers (Scooter Gennett, Eugenio Suarez), a triple (Jose Peraza), double (Jesse Winker) and walk (Joey Votto). Giolito, streaky as he has been in his last three starts, then retiring 12 of 15 Reds. But in the fifth, Adam Duvall’s three-run homer put the Reds in front 7-2.

The Sox made it a game again with four in the sixth and tied it with a pinch RBI single by Leury Garcia in the eighth.

Garcia’s streak is the longest active streak in the majors and is the longest streak by a White Sox since Anderson’s 15 game streak last September.

Renteria, who demands all-out effort on running out ground balls and benched Garcia during spring training for not doing so, has told him to take care of the leg on the field.

“All I ask him to do, to be honest, is pull back on the reins a little bit when you’re coming out of the box,” Renteria said. “I don’t want you to hurt yourself. Do what you can. He’s a big man so once he gets going he feels pretty good when he’s moving.”