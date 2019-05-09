Tim Anderson pledges $500 to anti-violence efforts for every stolen base in 2019

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson says he’s going to donate $500 to anti-violence charities for every base he steals during the 2019 season.

The 26-year-old announced the new initiative on Instagram as part of his League of Leaders program, a non-profit started in 2017 in honor of the loss of his best friend, Branden Deon Moss.

“With EVERY stolen base I swipe this season, I personally pledge $500 to help steal away from senseless violence within our communities,” Anderson says in the caption for the Instagram post.

The shortstop is also encouraging his fans to join in the generosity by pledging to donate their own amounts for each of his stolen bases.

There’s going to be something in the end for one lucky fan beyond the good feeling of helping others, too: Anyone whose total donation over the course of the season tops $50 will be entered into a raffle for an official, game-used and autographed base from the Sox star.

Anderson, one of the few African American players in the big leagues, has embraced his ability to be a role model for young fans around the game. He recently came under fire from some circles in the baseball world for flipping his bat after hitting a home run, but many others have come to his defense as someone who plays the game with joy and passion.

There should be a solid donation in store from Anderson by the end of the season, especially if he keeps up his current pace on the base paths. The shortstop leads MLB with 12 stolen bases on 12 attempts so far this season, which means he’s already on the hook for $6,000 in donations. If he keeps up that pace all year, he’ll end up with over 50 stolen bases and a donation topping $25,000.