Tim Anderson is ‘sleeper’ pick to click for White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shortstop Tim Anderson’s start to his 2018 season was a lot like James’ Shields’ start.

Not too good.

But like the 36-year-old Shields, who gave up four runs on five hits in the first inning of the White Sox’ opener against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, the 23-year-old Anderson rallied in a big way.

Anderson, who led the majors in errors in 2017, couldn’t wrap his glove around Whit Merrifield’s one-hop smash to his left that could have been the break the struggling Shields needed in the first inning. Anderson was charged with his first error of 2018 but only momentarily. The official scorer rather quickly changed his mind and gave x a single.

Tim Anderson (7) celebrates with Leury Garcia after scoring on a three-run single by Yolmer Sanchez during the seventh inning Thursday in Kansas City. (AP)

All of it became moot when Shields regrouped, recovered and strung together five scoreless innings while the Sox were mashing six homers, including two by Anderson. The Sox won 14-7.

“Right. But those things happen, you know?’’ Shields said of the Anderson play. “We can’t control that as pitchers. We have to keep pitching. After the first inning it was my job to go as deep possible. I knew we would get some hits there.’’

Three of them were homers by Matt Davidson, two were of them were homers by Anderson and one was a homer by Jose Abreu.

“We put together some good at-bats and helped Shields out and got back in the ballgame,’’ Anderson said.

The Sox have another ballgame after an off-day Friday, meeting the Royals again Saturday (6:15 p.m. CST, Channel 9, 720-AM) with right-hander Lucas Giolito pitching against Royals righty Ian Kennedy.

In the opener, Anderson not only homered twice but also walked (he walked only 13 times last season) and scored standing up from first on a bases loaded single by Yolmer Sanchez. Besides having good speed, Anderson got a running start on right-hander Burch Smith, pitching from the windup, on a full count with two outs.

After struggling with the death of a close friend for most of last season, Anderson bounced back with a strong September and finished with 17 homers. He became the first Sox shortstop in history to homer on opening day, and he recorded his first multi-homer game.

Anderson came to camp this spring a much better frame of mind.

“He had a great deal of difficulty sleeping [last season], especially when we were traveling,’’ general manager Rick Hahn said. “It’s pretty hard to play this game at the highest level even when you’re at your peak physical state much less when you’re significantly sleep-deprived.’’

Anderson is more well rested now and is much more engaged with teammates.

“He wants to embrace the challenge of being one of the leaders of this rebuild going forward,” Hahn said. “I think that’s tremendous.’’

NOTE: The gametime forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 50 degrees. The forecast for the series finale Sunday afternoon is much worse, with snow and high of 32 and 70-percent chance of snow.