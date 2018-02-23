Tim Anderson wants to keep running ‘with head on fire’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The stolen base is on a slow, steady decline in major league baseball, but there are some White Sox in camp who want to do their share to reverse the trend.

Jose Abreu, for one. His declaration that he wants to steal more bases in his fifth season caught everyone by surprise. He’s a slugging first baseman who has six career steals.

But Tim Anderson’s desire to step it up makes a little more sense. The 24-year-old shortstop was 9-for-9 in stolen bases in September, and he’d like to pick up in 2018 where he left off.

So what’s a good number this season?

“I’ll say over 25. In that 20s range is good,” Anderson said before taking the field for the White Sox’ Cactus League opener Friday. “I’ll take more, though.”

Anderson will take more homers, too. Like the three-run shot he lifted to left field against Dodgers right-hander C.C. Lee in the third inning. Anderson belted 17 in his first full season in 2017. He also had 15 steals, the only Sox in double digits.

Anderson was 49-for-62 at Class AA Birmingham in 2015, so he knows what it’s like to go at will. After stealing 11 bags in 55 games at AAA Charlotte in 2015, Anderson was 10-for-12 stealing in 99 games for the Sox after getting called up his rookie year of 2017. He was 15-for-16 in 2018, capped by that explosive September.

“I was kind of running around with my head on fire,’’ Anderson said. “I was just back to being myself, using my legs more. And it felt good.

“It’s definitely something I want to show more of,’’ Anderson said. “It’s there.’’

Despite 32 strikeouts and only one walk, September was Anderson’s best month overall, by far. He slashed .327/.345/.465, hit three homers, drove in 11 runs and scored 20.

The stolen bases were icing on the cake.

“I kind of did it on my own,’’ Andreson said. “It’s about understanding the situation and knowing when to do it. It’s a little bit of both, read and speed. I feel like I have natural instincts, and it just kind of happens.”