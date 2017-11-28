Tim Floyd (remember him, Bulls fans?) abruptly retires from coaching

Tim Floyd, who retired from coaching on Monday, was 49-190 during his four years with the Bulls. (Getty Images)

Some Bulls fans might have found it surprising that Tim Floyd was still coaching.

Yes, after leading the Bulls to a 49-190 record during his four years in Chicago, Floyd had a short stint in New Orleans before returning to college basketball and enjoying some success.

Floyd, 63, abruptly walked away from the game Monday after his UTEP Miners began the season 1-5.

“I think it’s time for somebody else to have the opportunity to have the joy that I’ve had, the agony that I’ve had, the acclaim that I’ve had and the heartbreak that I’ve had,” Floyd told stunned reporters during an emotional postgame press conference after losing to Lamar in El Paso, Texas.

He retired with a 465-280 record in almost 24 NCAA seasons.

Floyd will probably best be remembered, though, as the coach who indirectly forced Michael Jordan into his second retirement.

Phil Jackson and the Bulls had just finished winning their sixth championship in 1998 when relationships began to deteriorate in the Bulls’ front office.

Despite Jordan’s insistence on bringing back Jackson, Bulls general manager Jerry Krause had other thoughts and brought in the 44-year-old Floyd from Iowa State, where he was coming off a 12-18 season.

The move spelled the end for Jackson, Jordan and the Bulls’ dynasty.

Jackson went on to win five more NBA rings with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jordan came back and scratched an itch with the Washington Wizards.

Floyd, meantime, was saddled with teams that starred Elton Brand and featured Ron Artest and current Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg, whom Floyd coached at Iowa State.

Floyd’s records each year with the Bulls got progressively worse (sound familiar?): 13-37 (strike shortened), 17-65, 15-67, 4-21.

That’s the worst four-year stretch by any coach in NBA history. It probably didn’t help that Artest, who later became known as Metta World Peace, claimed to drink Hennessy at halftime.

Bill Cartwright replaced Floyd and went 51-100.

As if Floyd didn’t inflict enough damage when he was here, he left behind Iowa State buddy Gar Forman, a scout who would later rise to general manager.

Floyd spent a year with the New Orleans Hornets before returning to college basketball. He took the USC Trojans to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments, but not before causing an NCAA scandal over the recruitment of O.J. Mayo.

After leaving USC, Floyd landed at UTEP where he spent the past eight-plus seasons.

If Floyd did one good thing for the Bulls, it was making them aware of Taj Gibson, whom he coached during his time at USC. But, more recently, some think the inexcusable Cameron Payne acquisition has a Forman-Floyd connection.