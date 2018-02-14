Tim Tebow doesn’t seem interested in playing for the Cubs

Forget Bryce Harper — what about Tim Tebow to the Cubs?

As he was getting set to board a plane to head to Spring Training with the Mets, Tebow was spotted by TMZ, and the news organization did what they do best — ask questions.

A TMZ photog from Chicago wondered if there was any chance if the Cubs could get Tebow in their farm system.

The good-natured Tebow responded, “I don’t think so, man.”

What about the XFL if baseball doesn’t work out?

“I don’t know, that’s a long way from now,” the former Heisman Trophy winner said.

The final TMZ query took aim at Tebow’s faith: “You giving anything up for lent?”

“Nothing that I planned on right now,” he said. “Just trying to be consistent with what I’m doing right now.”

In 126 games in Class A ball with the Mets last season, Tebow batted .226 with eight home runs and 54 RBI.