Timberwolves: All-Star guard Jimmy Butler undergoes knee surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) reacts to a knee injury on the court as Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) and team trainers hover over him during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves say All-Star guard Jimmy Butler underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee.

The team announced Sunday that the operation was performed by Diane Dahm at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Dahm is the team’s orthopedic surgeon.

The former Bulls star will be sidelined indefinitely. The team says further updates on his progress will be issued as he begins rehabilitation.

NEWS: Jimmy Butler underwent successful meniscus surgery this morning on his right knee. The operation was performed by Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Butler will be sidelined indefinitely. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/J7ZhxHhXvF — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 25, 2018

The injury occurred Friday in a loss to the Houston Rockets. The Sun-Times reported Saturday that Butler hopes to return in time for the playoffs.

Butler, 28, is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He has played in 56 games.