Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler carried off court with apparent knee injury

HOUSTON — Minnesota All-Star Jimmy Butler left the Timberwolves’ game against the Houston Rockets with an apparent injury to his right knee.

After grabbing a rebound late in the third quarter Friday, Butler pivoted and planted hard on his right foot before collapsing and grabbing his right knee. He was on the floor for at least three minutes before he was carried off the court by two teammates. He appeared to avoid putting weight on his right leg when heading to the locker room.

Butler leads the Timberwolves with 22.4 points and 1.9 steals per game, adding 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in his first season with Minnesota after being traded from Chicago in the offseason.