Time is now for White Sox to be aggressive, Williams says

LAS VEGAS — Enough already, Ken Williams said. Losing stinks.

It’s time to move forward.

Talking on an uneventful first day of the Winter Meetings at Mandalay Bay, the Sox executive vice president acknowledged that, in the third year of the rebuild, it’s time to be aggressive.

And spend?

White Sox executive vice president Ken Williams. Chicago Sun-Times)

“It goes hand in hand sometimes,” Williams said. “But we’ve prepared for this. This is not by accident that we’re in a better position to go out and do some things in a more aggressive way. We’ve prepared for this, and that was part of our plan all along. We knew that we would get here and it may be be a year too early, but the opportunities that exist exist this year.”

By prepared, Williams was alluding to the payroll obligations the Sox have allowed to dwindle over the last few years. Asked if it is time to be more aggressive in the pursuit of talent, Williams answered with an emphatic, “Yes.”