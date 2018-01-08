TIMELINE: How the Bears’ head coach search landed on Matt Nagy

The Bears named Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy head coach Monday, per the Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns, exactly a week after firing head coach John Fox.

Here’s the timeline that got them to this point:

Sunday

The Bears interviewed Nagy on Sunday morning, hours after the Chiefs blew a 21-3 lead Saturday night to lose in the first round of the playoffs. Nagy, 39, began calling plays only in early December — head coach Andy Reid did it before — and emerged as a hot name for teams that need quarterback guidance. Nagy stood out from the Bears’ group of six known candidates in one regard; only he and current Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could be hired without waiting for more playoff games. The other four candidates can’t until their team loses in the playoffs.

Saturday

The Bears met with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who was interviewed in Philadelphia on Saturday morning. He has only one year of experience as an offensive coordinator — for the Browns, in 2015 — but his lack of experience probably wouldn’t be a problem for Bears general manager Ryan Pace, despite the Bears’ claim three years ago that the age gap between coach John Fox and Pace was an advantage.

Pace, who traveled with chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips, interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in New England on Friday night. The Patriots were embroiled in the NFL’s juiciest soap opera on Friday, but it’s unclear exactly what role that will play in McDaniels’ decision to leave. He’s thought to be ready for his second stint as a head coach. The Colts and Giants are also interested; Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck might trump the other teams’ pitches for the quarterback-focused coordinator.

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shumur, one of the hottest names on the interview circuit, spoke with the Bears on Friday morning in Minnesota. With word he might be interested in bringing quarterback Case Keenum with him to his next stop, Shurmur might profile best for the quarterback-needy Cardinals; Arizona’s Carson Palmer retired last week. Shurmur helped turn Keenum, who began the season as the backup, into one of the NFL’s better quarterbacks this season.

Thursday

The Bears spoke with Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards, whose unit was the best in the NFL this season. Edwards, though, doesn’t call plays for the Vikings; head coach Mike Zimmer does. By interviewing Edwards, the Bears satisfied the Rooney Rule, which mandates that teams interview at least one minority candidate for their head coaching vacancy.

Wednesday

The Bears want to keep defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, probably in his current role, and made them their first interview on Wednesday.

Jan. 1

Despite being interested in Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks immediately after Fox’s firing, the Bears, per sources, never asked for a formal interview. Wilks’ Panthers lost in the playoffs Sunday.