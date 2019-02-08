Tinley Park show leads Week 5 shows, some ice fishing events: Chicago outdoors

Shoppers checking product at the Tinley Park Fishing Show, which is this weekend, Feb 9-10, at Tinley Park High School. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

This is a weekend when there is an eclectic mix of shows, led locally by the Tinley Park Fishing Show.

I love the Tinley show, but it always falls on a weekend when I am covering Beat the Champions, the charity bowling event, for the Sun-Times. So it is tough to squeeze in a good long visit for me. This year, I think I will have a window for a couple hours late afternoon on Saturday.

Also because of covering Beat the Champs, I have never been able to attend the Henry Decoy Show and I love decoys shows. The art and craftsmanship appeal to me.

Please note that only one major ice fishing event is still a go this weekend. The Chain O’Lakes Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival will be on.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows and seminars this weekend; the info on ice fishing events are at the bottom:

* The Tinley Park Fishing Show is this weekend at Tinley Park High School for the 26th year.

* The Chicago RV & Camping Show runs through Sunday at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

* The Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show opens today and runs through Sunday at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.

* DRiFT’s Fly Fishing Auction is Saturday at the Villa Park VFW.

* The Henry Decoy Show is Sunday at the Henry-Senachwine High School in Henry.

Here are the ice fishing events, well, the one event still a go:

Note that only the Chain O’Lakes Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival, headquartered at Turtle Beach on Channel Lake, is a go this weekend. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Please note that the LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, benefiting TLS Veterans Outdoors, has been postponed. A determination of a possible make-up date will be made on Monday.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Hard-Water Classic has been cancelled.