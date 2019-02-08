Our Pledge To You

Tinley Park show leads Week 5 shows, some ice fishing events: Chicago outdoors

Shoppers checking product at the Tinley Park Fishing Show, which is this weekend, Feb 9-10, at Tinley Park High School.
By Dale Bowman
This is a weekend when there is an eclectic mix of shows, led locally by the Tinley Park Fishing Show.

I love the Tinley show, but it always falls on a weekend when I am covering Beat the Champions, the charity bowling event, for the Sun-Times. So it is tough to squeeze in a good long visit for me. This year, I think I will have a window for a couple hours late afternoon on Saturday.

Also because of covering Beat the Champs, I have never been able to attend the Henry Decoy Show and I love decoys shows. The art and craftsmanship appeal to me.

Please note that only one major ice fishing event is still a go this weekend. The Chain O’Lakes Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival will be on.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows and seminars this weekend; the info on ice fishing events are at the bottom: 

The Tinley Park Fishing Show is this weekend at Tinley Park High School for the 26th year.

The Chicago RV & Camping Show runs through Sunday at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

The Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show opens today and runs through Sunday at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.

DRiFT’s Fly Fishing Auction is Saturday at the  Villa Park VFW.

The Henry Decoy Show is Sunday at the Henry-Senachwine High School in Henry.

Here are the ice fishing events, well, the one event still a go:

Note that only the Chain O’Lakes Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival, headquartered at Turtle Beach on Channel Lake, is a go this weekend. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Please note that the LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, benefiting TLS Veterans Outdoors, has been postponed. A determination of a possible make-up date will be made on Monday.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Hard-Water Classic has been cancelled.

 

