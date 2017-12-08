To help Mitch Trubisky, the Bears must play TE Adam Shaheen more

Adam Shaheen has gone two weeks without puking.

For a span — in the couple weeks before the Bears’ bye, extending to the Packers game after it — he’d be so full of energy he’d get sick on the field during individual pregame warm-ups.

“You get it out,” he said, “and you’re good to go.”

The tight end is learning to manage his nerves — and so much more — in his first season. The next step for the Bears is giving him the forum to improve in game action.

Adam Shaheen played only nine snaps Sunday. (Getty Images)

No Bears second-round pick in the past six years has played as sparingly as Shaheen, who’s participated in 28.6 percent of their offensive snaps.

Shaheen was on the field for only nine downs in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. He’s played more than half the Bears’ snaps in only two games.

“You aren’t the starter, honestly,” Shaheen said. “You keep working. Keep grinding. Be the last one off the field.”

Mitch Trubisky thinks it will make Shaheen great one day.

“He can be as good as he wants to be,” he said. “So, it’s all about hard work and dedication. But the most important thing for me looking at him is that he loves the game, loves the work.”

Trubisky needs Shaheen, and vice versa. When the Bears drafted the tight end out of tiny Ashland University, they knew his adjustment to the NFL would take time. His position, Bears coaches say, is the second most-complicated one to play — behind quarterback.

The Bears hoped Trubisky and Shaheen would develop a connection that would last for years to come. They can look across the field in Cincinnati on Sunday and see perhaps the best current example of that plan — in 2011, the Bengals drafted receiver A.J. Green fourth overall and quarterback A.J. Green with the third pick of the second round. Green has made the Pro Bowl bid in every season, and Dalton in three.

“Me and him, we stay after practice to throw, we’re out there before practice to throw and we’re going to get a lot of work in the offseason,” Trubisky said. “But for now, it’s just what can you do each day to get better.”

In nine games together, though, Trubisky has completed only seven passes to Shaheen, for 81 yards. Asked why Shaheen wasn’t playing more, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said the Bears only had 37 offensive plays Sunday — “and you want to play Dion” Sims, too.

Pressed, he had little answer when asked why Shaheen just couldn’t learn on the job over the final four meaningless games.

Shaheen, he said, is still adjusting to the league. The Bears have six specific packages for him, and would like to add more. Other teams have figured it out. Hunter Henry, the tight end drafted in the second round last year, played 53.8 percent of the Chargers’ snaps as a rookie despite sharing a position room with Antonio Gates.

“It’s really just a young player coming from a small school,” he said. “Adam is a smart kid and at some point in this league he’s going to be a really solid football player. … He’s still working on some things in the run game and even just some technique stuff in the pass game.”

Shaheen — who described his play in the first preseason game as “running around with your head cut off” — said he’s making progress every week. That goes for the pregame butterflies, too.

Now, the Bears need to fulfill their end of the bargain. Shaheen needs the snap counts befitting a second-round pick.

“The more snaps you can see,” Trubisky said, “the better off you’re going to be.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com