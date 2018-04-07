To Morrow… and to Morrow… and to Morrow, season creeps at petty pace for Cub

MILWAUKEE – The Cubs did actually sign a closer to replace the departed Wade Davis this past winter. There even was a rumored sighting – albeit, fleeting – in Miami last week.

But more than a week into the season, Brandon Morrow has yet to register an out, much less a save – having thrown only two pitches at the end of that 17-inning loss the second game of the season.

“It’s kind of a weird situation, I guess,” said the hard-throwing right-hander, whose only batter faced this year was Miami’s Miguel Rojas, who hit an 0-1 pitch into center for a walkoff single. “I’m doing OK. I’m not really an anxious person.

“I definitely, obviously, would like to get in. But mentally it’s not like I’m freaking out or anything.”

Morrow.

Heading into Saturday’s eighth game of the season, Morrow expected to pitch, maybe even to start an inning for the first time as a Cub. And he said the plan was to try to get two actual game appearances before Tuesday’s scheduled off day.

“He’s got to pitch. I’ve got to get him in there,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I may have to actually force it somehow.

“It’s just been awkward. But he’ll get plenty of [innings].”

Morrow, who didn’t have a game-idle stretch this long during last year’s breakout season with the Dodgers, said he’s not worried about being sharp. He has warmed up several times for possible save situations, including during Friday’s ninth inning. And on Tuesday he threw an extended, vigorous bullpen session.

“It’s actually kind of nice,” he said of some of the in-game bullpen work. “Especially in that long game. I felt like I really locked into my mechanics pretty well just by having a lot of easy throws, not wanting to wear myself out, but still up there trying to keep warm [for a possible call].”