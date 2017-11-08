To the aid of a buck in water: An assist on the Calumet

As Capt. Mike Shine and Capt. Mark Crawford came off Lake Michigan last weekend, they encountered a small buck struggling by a deep wall on the Calumet River.

Credit TowBoatUS Chicago for assisting more than boaters.

‘‘He jumped in, apparently,’’ Shine said. ‘‘Maybe something startled him by the slip.’’

They herded the small buck to a shallow shelf, where it could stand and rest. From the resting spot, the buck was on its own.

It’s that time when deer, particularly rut-crazed bucks, do all sorts of things. Stay alert while driving and, apparently, boating.

I have encountered deer swimming in many of our waterways, including the Calumet, Kankakee and Fox river systems.

Shine had another story from last October.

‘‘Last year, another captain had a 160-inch buck north of 130th and swimming over 10 knots [per hour] during the rut,’’ Shine said.

In deer aquatic sports, that’s Michael Phelps-like.

Wild wonders keep coming.

Park District fishing

Bob Long Jr., ‘‘The Fishin’ Guy’’ for the Chicago Park District, retired in late October. In the interim, contact Carl Vizzone with fishing questions at (312)

859-2395.

The pier-pass program is slated to start Nov. 15, as usual, and the parking-pass program will continue.

Showtime

The Early Show, co-presented by DRiFT and the Illinois Smallmouth Alliance, will he held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook. More information is at illinoissmallmouthalliance.net.

Pheasants

Here is how John Saban assessed his group’s opening day Saturday: ‘‘Eight wild birds for a rainy, windy and warm day isn’t bad.’’

Waterfowl

At Heidecke Lake, 24 boats took 34 ducks and one goose last week. Saturday was the best day at Braidwood (nine boats, 35 ducks) and Wolf Lake (14 hunters, four ducks).

Stray cast

The plight of the Packers is nearly as gratifying as a 5.5-pound smallmouth bass on Sturgeon Bay.

Follow me on Twitter @BowmanOutside.