Toews, Murphy leave early in Blackhawks win over Boston

In Saturday’s preseason finale, Patrick Sharp reclaimed his old turf. But there were some injury concerns.

Sharp scored a power-play goal from the left circle with 8:47 left in the game to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 win over Boston. The Hawks got a pair of injury scares in the third when Jonathan Toews was hit with a Duncan Keith shot and took his last shift with 6:51 to go, and Connor Murphy left with 4:40 remaining.

Coach Joel Quenneville said both were lower-body injuries but gave Hawks fans reason to exhale when he said he thinks Toews and Murphy will be all right and that he’s “more so” optimistic.

“I think they’re both going to be OK,” Quenneville said. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

The Bruins' Noel Acciari checks Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy. | AP

Using a lineup that could open the season, the Hawks started slow against a second-string Bruins team and were rescued by Corey Crawford (38 saves) before playing a strong third.

“Without Corey it could have been a heck of a tough score out there,” Sharp said.

