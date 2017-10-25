Toews on community service: ‘Just as satisfying as scoring goals’

With the giving season right around the corner, Jonathan Toews talked about the importance of volunteering in the Chicagoland community.

“Some of my favorite moments happen off the ice when I get give back to the fans and the city that I love,” Toews said. “Spending time in the Chicagoland community knowing that I can make a difference is just as satisfying as scoring goals.”

Toews’ statement was released in conjunction with the launch of the Blackhawks’ new “ServICE Crew” program, which is aimed to get children and teens more involved in their communities.

The program encourages those between the ages of 8-18 to get involved in their community by forming teams — between five and 30 participants with an adult representative — to volunteers and give back to their neighborhoods.

Teams will log their service hours and turn in their time sheets to the Blackhawks.

There is a competitive incentive for service crews to rack in more volunteer hours. The team with the most hours by the end of February will be invited to participate in a community project with a Blackhawks player. Top monthly groups and individuals will also be eligible to win prizes.

Individuals can register a team by going to the service page on the Blackhawks website.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney