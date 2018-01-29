Tom Brady abruptly ends radio show after daughter is called ‘annoying pissant’

Tom Brady was not happy with a radio host making derogatory comments about his daughter. (Getty Images)

In the media business, Tom Brady would be construed a “good get.” Perhaps this side of LeBron James, there is no other superstar athlete you would rather interview right now.

As part of an agreement with the New England Patriots, WEEI of Boston gets to talk with Brady every week on the “Kirk & Callahan” show. But that deal could be in jeopardy after another station host, Alex Reimer, called Brady’s 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, “an annoying little pissant” during a segment last Thursday about the quarterback’s Facebook series “Tom vs. Time.”

The comment got back to Brady, who quickly addressed it Monday morning during his weekly guest appearance with Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan:

“Well, I think that — I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and have showed you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. But my daughter or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.” Brady added: “I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

And with that, Brady ended the call.

Reimer was given an indefinite suspension last Friday, according to WEEI.

It’s not the first time Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have dealt with media issues surrounding their children.

In 2011, Boston blogger David Portnoy of BarstoolSports.com posted nude pictures of Brady’s 2-year-old son. He later took them down.