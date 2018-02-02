People are obsessing over Tom Brady kissing his 11-year-old son

First, a radio host makes a derogatory comment about Tom Brady’s daughter. Next, people are upset about the New England Patriots star giving an “uncomfortably long” kiss to his 11-year-old son.

Welcome to Super Bowl week.

Such is the life of the most-recognizable football player married to one of the most-recognizable supermodels in the week leading up to the most-watched sporting event of the year.

Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have been giving the public a glimpse of their personal lives in a Facebook series “Tom vs Time.” In a recent episode, the 40-year-old star was receiving a body massage when his oldest son, Jack, entered the room to ask if he could use the computer to check his fantasy football stats.

The shirtless Brady says to his son, “What do I get?” With that, Jack gives Brady a quick kiss on the lips and begins to leave.

Before he can get out the door, Brady says, “That was like a peck.”

Jack returns and gives Brady a much longer kiss, one that some found to be disturbing.

Can we talk about Tom Brady's uncomfortably long kiss with his son or is now not a good time?https://t.co/zCw7egz4Lv pic.twitter.com/HA0NcckI6s — Brett Bachman (@BrettABachman) February 2, 2018

CBS2 in New York showed random people the kiss and asked their opinions. The comments ranged from “too long, like romantic long” to “I’m a little uncomfortable with that.”

Others had no issues with Brady’s show of affection. “I kiss my son on his lips,” one dad said. “I have since day one. I would have no problem with my son kissing me like that.”

Earlier in the week, Brady cut short a radio interview with Boston’s WEEI because one of the hosts at the station referred to his daughter as “an annoying little pissant.” Again, the comment was related to Brady’s Facebook show.

This is not the first time people took issue with Brady’s kissing. After the amazing comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in last year’s Super Bowl, the MVP kissed his father on the lips. Again, some people had a problem with it.