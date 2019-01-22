NFL investigating report of laser being shined in Tom Brady’s eyes vs. Chiefs

The NFL is investigating a report out of Kansas City that a green laser was shined in Tom Brady’s eyes during the 2019 AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, a league spokesperson said to ESPN on Tuesday.

A video posted on social media from the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs shows some kind of green light seemingly being flashed at Brady’s face while he’s lined up behind the center. The moment below occurred in the fourth quarter just before Brady threw an interception to Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen.

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

Nobody ever asked Brady following the game about any lasers, although ESPN reports the Patriots said they’re aware of the initial report.

The apparent attempted distraction didn’t stop Brady from doing his thing on the field. The Patriots quarterback completed 30 of 46 passes for 348 yards to lead the team to a thrilling overtime victory on the road. The Patriots are now set to face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.