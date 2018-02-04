Tom Brady posts epic Super Bowl hype video, and it’s lit

Love him or hate him; you have to respect him.

At 40 years old and in possession of five Super Bowl rings, it’s safe to call Tom Brady the GOAT for NFL quarterbacks. (That’s “greatest of all-time” for those of you who hate acronyms like our Rick Telander).

Ahead of Super Bowl LII Sunday, Brady unleashed a powerful hype video that will definitely get Patriots fan psyched for the big game.

Eagles fans? Well, they might be shaking in their snow boots.

The video starts with Herb Brooks’ chilling dressing room speech from the 2004 flick Miracle.

“Great moments are born from great opportunity,” Brooks said. “And that’s what you have right here, tonight, boys. That’s what you’ve earned here tonight. One game.”

That’s all over the instrumental of Til I Collapse by Enimen. The combination will give you goosebumps.

Add amazing highlights from Brady’s college days and then some of his best NFL moments, and you have a lit hype video.

Brady didn’t even need to share a caption on the Instagram because the video speaks for itself.

Watch the video below:

