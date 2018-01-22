Catching you up on the lastest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.What hand injury? Tom Brady is going to another Super Bowl … The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their first Super Bowl title … The Pats are a 6-point favorite over the Eagles … As expected, Eagles fans went a bit crazy … More craziness from Eagles fans … Matt Nagy’s coaching staff tells us a lot about him … Did the Bulls not get the memo about tanking? … LeBron James’ path to 30,000 points … Nude photos of FOX Sports’ Charissa Thompson were leaked … Where is free-agent pitcher Yu Darvish going … Tom Petty’s cause of death was accidental drug overdose … A doughnut-eating champ was arrested for breaking into a doughnut shop … The United States government might reopen at noon today.
_____