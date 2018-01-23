Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey will be under high security — report

The NFL reportedly has gone to great measures to make sure there's no repeat of the Tom Brady Jerseygate from last year's Super Bowl. (Getty Images)

Don’t even think twice about trying to lift Tom Brady’s jersey at Super Bowl LII in Minnesota. The Vince Lombardi Trophy would be an easier mark.

So as to avoid a repeat of Jerseygate, when a reporter walked off with Brady’s No. 12 Patriots jersey at last year’s Super Bowl, security has been heightened to avoid a repeat, according to TMZ Sports.

Last year’s thief, Mauricio Ortega, has been banned from ever covering the event again, TMZ reports. In addition, the NFL has made protection of player property high priority.

How high? Consider this from TMZ:

We’re told the overall security plan involves federal agencies, multiple state agencies and private security plus “surveillance everywhere.”

