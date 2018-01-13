Tom Ricketts says Sammy Sosa ‘owes us a little bit of honesty’ for PED use

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts believes Sammy Sosa owes him and the fans “a little bit of honesty” if the all-time Cubs home run leader wants to be welcomed back to the organization.

Ricketts said Saturday during a panel at Cubs Convention that Sosa needs to “put everything on the table” in regards to his performance-enhancing drug use during his playing days.

Sosa has made it clear in the past that he wants to be a part of the Cubs’ family, but the feelings haven’t been mutual.

Last February, the Sosa spoke with former Cubs front-office official Chuck Wasserstrom and said he’d love to return to Wrigley Field, but his pride is too much for him to ask for an invite.

Ricketts’ stance on Sosa and players who have been accused of using steroids has remained the same.

That’s why it was unusual at first that Ricketts appeared sympathetic toward Sosa when a fan asked if it’s time for Sosa to come back.

“I really believe all the players from that era, who were in that kind of steroid era… I think we owe them a lot of understanding,” Ricketts said. “We have to put ourselves in their shoes and be very, very sympathetic to everything all the decision they had to make and certainly has it turned out after testing had begun in 2002, a large number of players test positive.”

Ricketts’ understanding tone took a quick 180-degree turn as he continued to delve into the issue.

“Players of that era owe us a little bit of honesty, too,” he said. “I feel like the only way to turn this page is just to put everything on the table. That’s the way I feel.”

