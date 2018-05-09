Cubs owner Tom Ricketts agrees to buy new Chicago-based soccer team

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has agreed to become the majority owner of an expansion United Soccer League team based in Chicago, real estate developer and co-owner Sterling Bay announced Wednesday. The team hopes to play in a planned 20,000-seat stadium to be built at a site near the Chicago River in Lincoln Yards.

Sterling Bay purchased an expansion team from the USL for a reported $5 million last November with plans to build a state-of-the-art facility as part of a 70-acre mixed-use development project. Ricketts, who signed a letter of intent to purchase the majority of the team, would own two-thirds of the franchise once the deal goes through, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

“My family is very excited at the prospect of bringing professional USL soccer to Chicago at this terrific new development,” Ricketts said in a statement. “Sterling Bay is a tremendous partner and the USL has a great vision for meeting the demands of passionate fans and growing soccer’s fan base.”

The USL, a minor soccer league with 33 teams in North America, said in the fall that it plans to place a club in Chicago in the next few years. The current timeline is to start playing in 2021, a team spokesperson told Crain’s.

“It speaks volumes about the growth of the USL when you continue to see interest and investment from proven sports business executives like Tom Ricketts,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in a statement. “Over the last several years, we have assembled one of the most sophisticated and knowledgeable ownership groups in professional sports, drawn by our focus on building a sustainable, stable and professional organization with significant room for future growth.

“We welcome Tom and the entire Ricketts family to the USL. They bring a proven record of success to the team, and combined with the excellent group at Sterling Bay, we look forward to their contributions to the future of professional soccer in Chicago.”

Ricketts bought the Cubs in 2009 for $845 million. The North Side baseball team is now worth an estimated $2.9 billion.