03/07/2019, 03:23pm

Baseball great Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia

Tom Seaver (left) speaks at a press conference celebrating the Mets' 1969 team. | Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from public life.

The family of the 74-year-old made the announcement Thursday through the Hall. They say Seaver will continue to work in the vineyard at his home in California.

Seaver has limited his public appearances in recent years. He didn’t attend the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in January when members of the New York Mets’ 1969 World Series championship team were honored.

Associated Press

