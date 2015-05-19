Tom Thibodeau the Las Vegas favorite to become next Pelicans coach

Where will Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau end up?

Online sportsbook Bovada has posted odds on where Thibodeau goes, and remaining with the Bulls isn’t the most likely scenario.

Instead, Bovada lists Thibodeau taking over the New Orleans Pelicans as the even-money favorite.

Taking over the Orlando Magic is 5-to-2, and remaining with the Bulls appears to be the longshot at 3-to-1. Thibodeau is 4-to-1 to end up anywhere else and 5-to-1 to not coach at all.

The Pelicans fired head coach Monty Williams last week after five seasons on the job.

The Magic fired Jacque Vaughn in February after a 15-37 start to the season and replaced him with an interim head coach.

Thibodaeu and the Bulls have been bound for a breakup for months, and a resolution may not be coming anytime soon.

The coach has two years and $9 million remaining on his contract with the Bulls.