Tommy Shimoda finally meets Toews; gets inducted into Hall of Fame

The last 12 months have felt like dream for Tommy Shimoda and his family. And this whirlwind of a year was capped off with being the first Special Olympics athlete to be inducted into Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame. Appropriately, the ceremony at Wintrust Arena was held Monday on the eve of Special Olympics 50th anniversary.

But before the Hall of Fame ceremony, Shimoda, who has played the last 12 years with the Chicago Blackhawks Special Hockey organization, stopped at the United Center to watch a Blackhawks practice.

After he watched practice, Shimoda had the chance to meet one of his favorite athletes, Jonathan Toews.

Shimoda’s mother, Barb, said back in September that her son has looked up to Toews. But on Monday, the three-time Stanley Cup champion who is also a member of the 2017 Hall of Fame class said he’s just as inspired by Shimoda’s perseverance.

“It’s special to hear that you have that positive influence on young hockey players and other athletes, but when you get the chance to meet Tommy and people like yourself, you’ve kind of risen to so far above your normal capabilities and kind of realize the pretty incredible accomplishments,” Toews said after receiving his plaque. “I say that he’s doing me a favor. It’s been pretty cool to meet him and hopefully to keep the relationship going down the road.”

Shimoda, who won gold and bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Games in March, was the only inductee to receive a standing ovation as he walked on the stage.

“I was crying [when his name was called]. It was amazing. It’s an amazing statement for all the people of special olympics,” Barb said. “We’ve had the total support of our community, Special Olympics Chicago, it’s just been wonderful. It’s surreal, but I hope it just keeps building and building and building.”

After the roar of claps wound down, Special Olympics Chicago president Kevin Magnuson had presented Shimoda with a commemorative Wheaties Cereal box that has his picture from the World Games on it.

“I told Tommy he had a surprise,” Barb said with a smile. “He had no idea.”

A smile instantly crawled across the face. Shimoda, who is autistic and nonverbal, gave a thumbs up to say he liked the personalized cereal box.

“I told Tommy we’re not eating this cereal!” Barb laughed.

Other inductees in the 2017 include White Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson, former Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood, Chicago Sky’s Cappie Pondexter and University of Connecticut women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma among others.

Wood said before the event that he was honored to be a part of this Hall of Fame class.

“It’s going to be an inspiring night to say the least,” Wood said. “It’s humbling and just to be even considered in the same class as these guys.”

