Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed highlight 8-man Pro Football Hall of Fame class

ATLANTA — The city hosting the Super Bowl got its own Hall of Famer on Saturday in tight end Tony Gonzalez, who ranks second to Jerry Rice on the NFL’s all-time list for career receptions.

Gonzalez spent his first 12 seasons with the Chiefs and his last five with the Falcons, but he said the move to Atlanta took his career to a new level.

‘‘Honestly, it made my career to come here,’’ Gonzalez said.

He was one of eight men named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the NFL Honors ceremony. Safety Ed Reed, who played 12 of his 13 seasons with the Ravens, was the only other no-brainer in the class.

Former Ravens safety Ed Reed was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. | Gene J. Puskar/AP photo

Reed, who played for new Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano in Baltimore, put to rest rumors that he would end up on the Bears’ staff. The team still needs an assistant defensive backs coach.

‘‘I didn’t even get an interview,’’ he said.

Center Kevin Mawae, who spent a year on then-Bears coach John Fox’s staff in 2016, was voted in by the selection committee, as were cornerbacks Ty Law and Champ Bailey. Safety Johnny Robinson made the Hall as a seniors finalist, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt were picked as contributors.